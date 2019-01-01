My Queue

Ergonomics

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development
Human Resources

Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Tired of Sitting at Work? Try These 5 Top-Rated Standing Desks.

Excess sitting can lead to a host of health risks. Turn things around with a standing desk.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Working at Your Desk All Day Could Be Killing You

From an ergonomic perspective, the typical workspace is a cluster of slow-motion booby traps.
Aaron Orendorff | 4 min read
If You're Going to Sit at Work, Make Sure You're Doing It Right (Infographic)

While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Millennials: Death to the Cubicle!

A human-centered design and flexibility in the workplace is all the younger generation is asking for.
Christopher Kelly | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Inexpensive Workspace Improvements That Boost Productivity
Workplaces

Don't underestimate how much natural light, a few house plants and some fresh paint can brighten the bottom line.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
Even Virtual Offices Need Real Workplace Safety Policies
Workplace Safety

Wherever your team members are working, they need the same protections as they would have at their desk.
Peylina Chu | 5 min read
4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work
Office Furniture

Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Brian Shapland | 4 min read
Weave Health and Wellness Into Your Company's Culture
Workplace Wellness

Learn about one executive's initiatives, including measures to discourage smoking and encourage healthier eating.
Brian Fielkow | 5 min read
Would You Buy a Curved Smartphone? Samsung Experiments With New 'Galaxy Round' Phone
Technology

With a curved display, the phone touts motion-activated features and customizability.
Benjamin Kabin and Jason Fell | 2 min read
Four Ways Your Gadgets May Be Harming Your Body
Technology

Using mobile devices can cause any number of aches and pains. Here are some tips for relieving -- and avoiding -- the problems.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
A Look at New Solutions to Ergonomic Problems
Technology

Our columnist tests out two new keyboards and a mouse designed to relieve the pains of today's desk jockeys.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
Keyboards That Don't Hurt
Technology

New keyboards offer improved ergonomics to make typing easier. Here are three options for less painful ways to work.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Home Sweet Home Office
Starting a Business

The first of a three-part series on home offices. Part One: Finding the right tools to maximize efficiency and minimize pain.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read