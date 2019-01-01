There are no Videos in your queue.
Ergonomics
Human Resources
Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
Excess sitting can lead to a host of health risks. Turn things around with a standing desk.
From an ergonomic perspective, the typical workspace is a cluster of slow-motion booby traps.
While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
A human-centered design and flexibility in the workplace is all the younger generation is asking for.
More From This Topic
Workplaces
Don't underestimate how much natural light, a few house plants and some fresh paint can brighten the bottom line.
Workplace Safety
Wherever your team members are working, they need the same protections as they would have at their desk.
Office Furniture
Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Workplace Wellness
Learn about one executive's initiatives, including measures to discourage smoking and encourage healthier eating.
Technology
With a curved display, the phone touts motion-activated features and customizability.
Technology
Using mobile devices can cause any number of aches and pains. Here are some tips for relieving -- and avoiding -- the problems.
Technology
Our columnist tests out two new keyboards and a mouse designed to relieve the pains of today's desk jockeys.
Technology
New keyboards offer improved ergonomics to make typing easier. Here are three options for less painful ways to work.
Starting a Business
The first of a three-part series on home offices. Part One: Finding the right tools to maximize efficiency and minimize pain.
