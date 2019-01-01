My Queue

Eric Ries

These 12 Remarkable Veterans Changed Business Forever
Veterans

Since World War II, military veterans have continuously innovated and created enduring businesses like no other group in America.
Ian Faison | 5 min read
Eric Ries on 4 Common Misconceptions About Lean Startup

If you believe lean startup methods lead to "cheap" products and companies, or that lean startup companies don't think big, think again.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
'The Lean Startup' Author Shares His Latest Advice

Eric Ries turns to Kickstarter to launch his latest book.
Lambeth Hochwald | 3 min read
5 Ways the 'Lean' Approach Can Help Your Startup Grow

If you value business or product development as a constant work in progress, the lean startup approach can give you the framework to help your business flourish.
Henry Oakes | 4 min read
Why I Back Eric Ries Over Peter Thiel

A philosophical debate over Lean Startup and vision means we all have to take sides. I'm with Eric Ries.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

What the Father of Lean Startup Thinks You Need to Start Up
Lean Startups

Eric Ries started a revolution with his book, The Lean Startup. It still resonates for everyone today.
Jason Saltzman | 15+ min read
Iterate or Eliminate? When You Need to Go Back to the Drawing Board.
Business Ideas

When do you stick with an idea, and when do you eliminate it altogether? As an entrepreneur, this can be a life-or-death decision for your startup.
Jake Gibson | 6 min read
Getting Your Small Business to Scale Like a Tech Startup
Growing a Business

With small businesses starting to think more like tech startups in terms of innovation and growth, here are a few tips to help companies get started down that path.
Larry Baker and Charlie Tribbett | 4 min read
Can Entrepreneurship Be Taught?
Starting a Business

A lean startup, as envisioned by Eric Ries, is about building an organization based on learning as the unit of progress in lieu of manufactured goods.
Dave Lerner
Why the Motto 'If You Build It, They Will Come' is BS
Growth Strategies

Young entrepreneur David Chait delves into why startups should never assume a market exists for their product.
David Donner Chait | 4 min read
How Gowalla, Still in Startup Mode, Changed Direction -- Fast
Starting a Business

With Foursquare fast gaining ground, the location-service startup made difficult changes to its business model. What entrepreneurs can learn from the young company's pivot.
John Shinal | 4 min read
Spreading the Gospel on a Lean, Mean Startup Strategy
Starting a Business

Eric Ries talks about the ideas behind his new book 'The Lean Startup.'
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
Pivot or Persevere? The Key to Startup Success
Starting a Business

Perseverance can be overrated as an entrepreneurial trait. Knowing when to change course to test out a new approach might be even more important.
Eric Ries | 3 min read
Business Planning for the 'Lean Startup'
Starting a Business

This next-generation strategy calls for planning--and revising--as you go.
Tim Berry | 4 min read