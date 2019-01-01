My Queue

Eric Ripert

How Going Bigger Was Not Better for This Celebrity Chef
Scale

Eric Ripert was on his way to opening restaurants all over the world when he decided to scale back.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
How This Top Chef Overhauled His Miserable Leadership Style

Eric Ripert recalls: 'The cooks were scared. The kitchen staff was leaving. I realized it was all about me -- about being angry.'
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Top Chef Eric Ripert's Life Advice for Young Entrepreneurs

'Life is about learning,' he says.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Train Your Staffers to Be Their Best

Want to keep your team on their A-game? These three business stars share their best-practices.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning

Eric Ripert, part owner of a three Michelin-starred restaurant, shares the morning routine that gives him the energy and mindset for success.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

For Le Bernardin's Executive Chef, Cooking Is Like Making Music
Inspiration

'You connect with the sauce exactly like a musician uses an instrument to connect with his music.'
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read
Le Bernardin's Chef Eric Ripert Reveals the Most Important Advice He's Gotten from a Mentor
Advice

Many years ago, during a night out of drinking with his mentor, Chef Eric Ripert was given a piece of advice about gratitude that stays with him to this day.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Dalai Lama vs. Playboy: How One Choice Changed Chef Eric Ripert's Life Forever
Philosophy

A conflicted decision over what to read at the airport led Chef Eric Ripert into his lifelong journey into Buddhism.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
How Chef Eric Ripert Stays on Top in the Four-Star Hospitality Business
Competition

Le Bernardin's Chef Eric Ripert strives for perfection when creating unforgettable experiences for his clients.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
How Legendary Chef Eric Ripert Transformed Himself Into a True Leader
Leadership

Chef Eric Ripert has earned widespread New York acclaim for his three-star Michelin restaurant Le Bernardin, but his early leadership style needed some work.
Carolyn Sun | 11 min read