My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eric Schmidt

What Google Learned Fighting Hiring Bias, Bad Meetings and Failing Products
Masters of Scale

What Google Learned Fighting Hiring Bias, Bad Meetings and Failing Products

Google had growing pains, too. On the podcast 'Masters of Scale' Google's Eric Schmidt shares how the team managed chaos in the name of innovation
Andrea Huspeni | 6 min read
Google's Eric Schmidt: To Maximize Persistence, Do This

Google's Eric Schmidt: To Maximize Persistence, Do This

In the latest episode of 'Masters of Scale,' Google's former CEO shares must-know tips and advice.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Eric Schmidt: I Was Skeptical About AI at First

Eric Schmidt: I Was Skeptical About AI at First

'I have been proven completely wrong,' the former Google CEO told the crowd at RSA.
Max Eddy | 3 min read
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: Entrepreneurs Risk It All to Change the World for the Better

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: Entrepreneurs Risk It All to Change the World for the Better

Tired of complacency, the chairman emphasized the importance of invention and collaboration to solve society's challenges at Google's first stockholders meeting as Alphabet.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
The 6 Most Important Tech Trends, According to Eric Schmidt

The 6 Most Important Tech Trends, According to Eric Schmidt

Alphabet's executive chairman laid out the game-changing technologies, or moonshots, as he called them, that he says will improve important parts of society.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Former Google CEO Schmidt to Head New Pentagon Innovation Board
Eric Schmidt

Former Google CEO Schmidt to Head New Pentagon Innovation Board

Its goal will be to bring Silicon Valley innovation and best practices to the U.S. military.
Reuters | 2 min read
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: Gmail Is 'Far More Secure' Than Government Systems
Cybersecurity

Alphabet's Eric Schmidt: Gmail Is 'Far More Secure' Than Government Systems

Schmidt spoke this week at a private cybersecurity thought leadership forum in New York City.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
This Shower Head Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter Thanks in Part to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt
Water

This Shower Head Is Blowing Up on Kickstarter Thanks in Part to Apple's Tim Cook and Alphabet's Eric Schmidt

'It's like walking through a cloud that cleans you,' described one user on the product's explosive Kickstarter page.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
A Small Business in Montana Just Won $1.5 Million for Ocean Health Technology
Innovation

A Small Business in Montana Just Won $1.5 Million for Ocean Health Technology

As carbon dioxide is burned to fuel our lives, a percentage of that carbon ends up in the world's oceans. The first step in fixing the problem is being able to accurately measure it. That's what Sunburst Sensors is doing.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Former Google CEO: Here's How to Build a $300 Billion Company
Success Strategies

Former Google CEO: Here's How to Build a $300 Billion Company

To be successful in the technology-driven internet age, a company has to attract 'smart creative' employees and then create an environment where they can thrive.
Jillian D'Onfro | 1 min read
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'
Spying

Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'

Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
JP Mangalindan | 5 min read
Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online
Digital Disruption

Get Ready for the Next Digital Revolution as the Rest of the World Goes Online

As connectivity spans the globe, new users will improve inefficient markets, systems and behavior, and affluent markets will tap advanced technology, says Google's executive chairman.
Eric Schmidt and Jared Cohen | 11 min read
Google's Eric Schmidt to Give $1 Million to Help Tech Savvy Organizations Solve Problems
Eric Schmidt

Google's Eric Schmidt to Give $1 Million to Help Tech Savvy Organizations Solve Problems

Schmidt says he's putting his money where his mouth is as he promotes his book, The New Digital Age.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Google's Eric Schmidt Posts Advice on Switching From iPhone to Android
Technology

Google's Eric Schmidt Posts Advice on Switching From iPhone to Android

Google Chairman Eric Schmidt published step-by-step instructions on how to make the switch from iPhone to Android.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read
Google, Microsoft Take Steps to Block Searches for Child Porn
Technology

Google, Microsoft Take Steps to Block Searches for Child Porn

Ahead of an internet safety summit in Britain, the two companies announced their plan to tighten online searches.
Laura Entis | 2 min read