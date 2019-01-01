My Queue

erin andrews

Erin Andrews Reportedly Reaches Settlement With Nashville Marriott Owner

Terms of the agreement are confidential and the matter is now over.
Reuters | 2 min read
Jury Awards Erin Andrews $55 Million in Nude Video Civil Suit

The ruling comes after an emotional two week trial.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Defense Witness From Hotel Company Admits to Watching Erin Andrews Nude Video

The rep says he accidentally saw it at a dinner party.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
An Astronaut Comes Home -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Guests at an Airbnb vacation home find a dead body and a luxury airline now offers the world's longest flight.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Erin Andrews Says ESPN Made Her Discuss Nude Video On-Air Before Taking Back the Mic

The sports anchor testified she had to deny the leaked stalker video was a publicity stunt when she took the stand on Monday.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read

News and Trends

Erin Andrews in Tears After It Was Revealed Nearly 17 Million People Watched Nude Video of Her

A computer expert testified that millions of people have watched a video of Andrews undressing at the Nashville Marriott back in 2008.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read