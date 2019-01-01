My Queue

errores al emprender

¿Vas a crear una empresa? Evita estos 5 errores
Iniciar un negocio

¿Vas a crear una empresa? Evita estos 5 errores

Todos coinciden en afirmar que emprender es apasionante, incluso cuando se fracasa en el intento. Pero nadie dijo que fuera sencillo. Conocer en qué errores podemos tropezar seguramente nos puede ayudar al menos a levantarnos antes y continuar.
Javier Ongay | 6 min read