escuelas de México

Enseñarán a niños a emprender desde la primaria en México
Franquicias en méxico

Enseñarán a niños a emprender desde la primaria en México

La franquicia BusinessKids firmó un acuerdo con la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP) que consiste en la impresión de libros que los maestros usarán como material didáctico para fomentar el emprendimiento.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read