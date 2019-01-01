My Queue

Established Women Entrepreneurs

10 Powerful Quotes From Oprah, 'The Queen of All Media'
Inspirational Quotes

10 Powerful Quotes From Oprah, 'The Queen of All Media'

Inspiration comes in all shapes and sizes according to the talk show legend Oprah Winfrey.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
8 Ways Being A Young Entrepreneur Changes You

8 Ways Being A Young Entrepreneur Changes You

Entrepreneurship makes you a coffee shop connoisseur
Mitali Tandon | 4 min read
How A Mother Paid Off Her Debts By Referring Drivers For Uber

How A Mother Paid Off Her Debts By Referring Drivers For Uber

Every mother should be financially independent
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Smashing the Patriarchy: Online Lingerie Store by Women, for Women

Smashing the Patriarchy: Online Lingerie Store by Women, for Women

Online lingerie store for women and by women offers privacy and choice to women across India
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
In Quest of Svelte Success

In Quest of Svelte Success

"I love startups as they are challenging, and if handled properly, pay off really well," says Shilpa Shetty.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read

My Way: A Young Heir with a Big Punch
Women Entrepreneurs

My Way: A Young Heir with a Big Punch

'I just wanted to be an entrepreneur.'
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
This Is How Madhuri Dixit Nene Is Amalgamating Her Creativity And Business
Lifestyle

This Is How Madhuri Dixit Nene Is Amalgamating Her Creativity And Business

"We have already started an academy the only difference is that it's online. " Madhuri Dixit
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
17 women entrepreneurs that stood out in 2015
Women in Business

17 women entrepreneurs that stood out in 2015

As the year ends, let's take a look at some of the best women entrepreneurs who made us sit up and take notice in 2015…
Amit Damani | 7 min read