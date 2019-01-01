My Queue

Estafeta

Soluciones logísticas tercerizadas, clave para potenciar nuevos modelos de negocio
Soluciones logísticas tercerizadas, clave para potenciar nuevos modelos de negocio

¿Por qué hablar de logística cuando todos se están incorporando a la transformación digital, tecnologías inteligentes y personalización?
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
4 claves para lograr la 'logística' del emprendimiento

4 claves para lograr la 'logística' del emprendimiento

Emprender también requiere de logística para llegar a tiempo a cada negocio. El director de Estafeta te da 4 claves para que puedas lograrlo.
José Roberto Arteaga / Alto NIvel | 5 min read