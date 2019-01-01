My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Estate Awards 2017

Faster Clearances Will Spur Infrastructural Growth in India Say These Realty Giants
union budget 2017

Faster Clearances Will Spur Infrastructural Growth in India Say These Realty Giants

With the Union Budget 2017 round the corner, the country's realty biggies shared their expectations with Entrepreneur India from the upcoming FY18 Budget in the 2017-Estate Awards show, organized by Franchise India.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read