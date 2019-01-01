My Queue

Estee lauder

Estee Lauder Shows Impressive Profits, Pushing the Stock Market Higher
Entrepreneur Index

The cosmetics and skin-care product manufacturer defied concerns about slowing overseas economies.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
11 Quotes on Hard Work, Risk-Taking and Getting Started From Beauty Billionaire Estee Lauder

The cosmetics tycoon provides lessons on the importance of passion and perseverance.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
How the Beauty Industry Continues to Crack the Bro Code

Startups and established brands alike are trying to lure men to the world of beauty, but the CEO of Dollar Shave Club says some hand-holding is required.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read
Is Mass Customization the Future of Retail?

Letting your customer into the design process can boost engagement – and profits.
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
Estee Lauder

The Sweet Smell Of Success
9 min read