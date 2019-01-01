My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

estudiar inglés

Solo 14% de mexicanos tiene un nivel de inglés avanzado
aprender inglés

Solo 14% de mexicanos tiene un nivel de inglés avanzado

El 79% de los millennials y generación X declara haber perdido oportunidades laborales por su nivel de inglés, mientras que el 50% de los baby boomers dice no haber sufrido este problema, según un estudio de ABA English.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read