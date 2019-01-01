My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ethical hacking

How a CISO Can Help Achieve Enterprise by Helping the Organisation Achieve "Security Objectives"
Cybersecurity

How a CISO Can Help Achieve Enterprise by Helping the Organisation Achieve "Security Objectives"

A CISO is responsible for executing information security programmes which include security governance, risk & compliance (GRC) policies, standards, leading and coordinating security processes, procedures meant to protect the information assets of an organisation
Remesh Ramachandran | 6 min read
Tale of a 15-Second Pitch That Left Ex-Cisco Chairman John Chambers Impressed

Tale of a 15-Second Pitch That Left Ex-Cisco Chairman John Chambers Impressed

Lucideus rose $5 Million in Series A funding led by Cisco's Chairman Emeritus, John Chambers from his personal venture arm JC2 Ventures
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Cybersecurity Jobs Now at Premium as India Goes Digital

Cybersecurity Jobs Now at Premium as India Goes Digital

Cybersecurity poses new challenges every minute and to deal with them, curricula need to go through a shift by placing the talents in the right hands
Ashish Agarwal | 5 min read