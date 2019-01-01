My Queue

Ethics Coach

Heated Political Talk Won't End Today. How to Survive After the Results Are In.
Ethics Coach

Heated Political Talk Won't End Today. How to Survive After the Results Are In.

It starts with setting boundaries.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
The Ethics Coach: In Tough Conversations, Do This.

The Ethics Coach: In Tough Conversations, Do This.

Be direct and truthful. It's powerful.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Leaders: Who's Shaping Your Company's Culture?

Leaders: Who's Shaping Your Company's Culture?

If corporate culture starts at the bottom, you're in trouble.
Gael O'Brien | 2 min read
How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally

How to Handle Personal Conflicts Professionally

Whether it's a betrayal, a personal dislike or a choice between public or private acknowledgement, personal conflicts can arise at work. Find out the right way to navigate these situations.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
How to Deal When Personal Lives Impact Professional Goals

How to Deal When Personal Lives Impact Professional Goals

Conflicts of interest can create far bigger conflicts.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read

Before Giving Advice, Consider This First
Ethics Coach

Before Giving Advice, Consider This First

For best results, keep roles and conflicts of interest in mind.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?
Ethics Coach

Are Severance Agreements Slimy Business?

Is the common practice an ethical one? Our expert explains.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Why Points of Difference Could Be What Brings Your Company Together
Ethics Coach

Why Points of Difference Could Be What Brings Your Company Together

Someone "not like us" may be just who you need.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It
Ethics Coach

Why Transparency Creates a Clear Path to Success and How to Maintain It

Collaborative partners openly share information. But what happens when one goes rogue?
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Someone Messed Up. Here's How You Fix It.
Ethics Coach

Someone Messed Up. Here's How You Fix It.

Whether it's a dishonest employee or an order snafu, what you do after a mistake makes the difference. We'll show you the steps to take.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
Is Sharing Caring When it Comes to Clients?
Ethics Coach

Is Sharing Caring When it Comes to Clients?

The etiquette of sharing clients and how much to share with them.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
When Exercising Caution Is the Best Move For Your Business
Ethics Coach

When Exercising Caution Is the Best Move For Your Business

In workplace safety and in hiring decisions, caution is key.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
What to Do When a Colleague Acts Unethically
Ethics Coach

What to Do When a Colleague Acts Unethically

If your co-worker acted unethically, there are ways to fix it.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
How to Welcome New Ideas and New Employees
Ethics Coach

How to Welcome New Ideas and New Employees

An expert weighs in on how to adjust to constructive feedback and fresh faces so that everyone feels at ease.
Gael O'Brien | 5 min read
The Boss Is Dating an Employee. Now What?
Ethics Coach

The Boss Is Dating an Employee. Now What?

Any owner, CEO or manager needs to tread very carefully when becoming romantically involved with an employee.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read