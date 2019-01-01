My Queue

eurocámara

Zuckerberg pide disculpas ahora ante la Eurocámara
Facebook

Como hace unas semanas frente al Congreso, Mark Zuckerberg tuvo que enfrentar las preguntas de los legisladores en Europa sobre el tema de protección de datos personales, contenido de odio y prácticas monopólicas.
Entrepreneur en Español | 1 min read