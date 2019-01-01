My Queue

evangelists

What Brand Evangelism Really Means -- and Why It's So Important

Evangelism isn't something to be decided on down the road; it should actually be in the DNA of your founding team from the get-go.
Sangram Vajre | 6 min read
The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success

The Data Reveals These 3 Fundamentals for Crowdfunding Success

To achieve your crowdfunding goal, think of it as incentive marketing rather than pitching investors.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
10 Innovative Ways to Excite Your Customers

10 Innovative Ways to Excite Your Customers

Indifferent customers are likely to start shopping elsewhere.
Dr. Linda M. Orr and Deep Patel | 7 min read
25 Ways to Ask for a Referral Without Looking Desperate

25 Ways to Ask for a Referral Without Looking Desperate

Make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for your clients to let people know that you do good work.
John Rampton | 10 min read
Tattooing Your Logo: When Branding Becomes Literal

Tattooing Your Logo: When Branding Becomes Literal

Permanently inking your brand's logo tangibly manifests the aphorism "skin in the game."
William Bauer | 5 min read

Finding Employee Brand Evangelists
Branding

Finding Employee Brand Evangelists

The best people to speak for your company may already be on your payroll.
Derek Newton | 5 min read