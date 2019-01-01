There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
event marketing
event marketing
An effective event resonates with audiences to create a lasting positive impression.
Having a vision for the event you throw is equally as important as having the right vendors.
Eric Siu demonstrates how one event helped him grow his interested parties.
Nothing is better for establishing your authenticity than being in the same room with the people you need to connect with.
Focus on making a connection with your customer and the sales will follow.
More From This Topic
Technology
How mobile ticketing and new apps are revolutionizing an age-old business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?