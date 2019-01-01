There are no Videos in your queue.
Event Planning Business
Jung Lee, founder of events production-and-design firm Fête, writes about the moment she learned to create a stronger support system.
An effective event resonates with audiences to create a lasting positive impression.
The founder of K Period Media has a sisterly relationship with her mentor, who's been a support system and close friend for 12 years.
On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' the founder of New York City's Save the Date event planning company talks about how a horrific experience in her 20s turned her into the entrepreneur she is today.
3 min read
It's not all about online promotion. A fun and savvy customer-appreciation event in real life can still be just as powerful.
More From This Topic
Sharing Economy
Splacer is like Airbnb but for ultra hip event spaces, such as an abandoned church, urban greenhouse or prop studio.
Ready For Anything
It's time to get real: Promote your company offline, using real-life, real-time events.
Events
While a lot of attention is given to finding keynote speakers and other event details, panels often end up being an afterthought. This is where a professional moderator can help.
Influencers
A husband-wife team has built a business matching marketers with just the right influencers.
Startup Kit
Learn how to set prices that are high enough to keep your profitable but not high enough to scare away prospective customers.
Event Planning Business
Event marketing is costly but offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with the people who are your market.
Events
Some large brands are pioneering marketing strategies blending social media with traditional events. The synergy is powerful while the cost is remarkably manageable.
Marketing
Rick Farman, the co-founder of Superfly Presents, the company behind music festival Bonnaroo, offers advice about successful events.
Technology
Apps, ideas and resources that can inject new life into your next live meeting, conference or trade show.
Marketing
How to create memorable events that entertain, impress and retain clients and customers.
