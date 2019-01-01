My Queue

Event Planning Business

After A Family Tragedy, I Finally Learned How To Balance My Work Life

Jung Lee, founder of events production-and-design firm Fête, writes about the moment she learned to create a stronger support system.
Jung Lee | 4 min read
What Makes Events Like Apple's So Effective?

An effective event resonates with audiences to create a lasting positive impression.
Colette May | 4 min read
Oscar-Nominated Producer Kimberly Steward Shares Why Her Mentor Is 'Her Emergency Button'

The founder of K Period Media has a sisterly relationship with her mentor, who's been a support system and close friend for 12 years.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
Jennifer Gilbert Bounced Back From a Near-Fatal Attack to Find Massive Business Success

On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' the founder of New York City's Save the Date event planning company talks about how a horrific experience in her 20s turned her into the entrepreneur she is today.
3 min read
Host a Big Event, and Watch Your Customer Base Grow

It's not all about online promotion. A fun and savvy customer-appreciation event in real life can still be just as powerful.
Chip R. Bell | 4 min read

More From This Topic

This Startup Gets You Into Spaces That Instagram Dreams Are Made of
Sharing Economy

Splacer is like Airbnb but for ultra hip event spaces, such as an abandoned church, urban greenhouse or prop studio.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
6 Steps to Planning a Free Startup Event and Making a Splash
Ready For Anything

It's time to get real: Promote your company offline, using real-life, real-time events.
Mary Wang | 5 min read
Hire Professional Moderators So Your Event Panels Don't Suck
Events

While a lot of attention is given to finding keynote speakers and other event details, panels often end up being an afterthought. This is where a professional moderator can help.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
This Family Business Is Literally Influential
Influencers

A husband-wife team has built a business matching marketers with just the right influencers.
Daphne Mallory | 5 min read
The Price Is Right: Turning a Profit in the Event Planning Business
Startup Kit

Learn how to set prices that are high enough to keep your profitable but not high enough to scare away prospective customers.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How Data Can Help You to Personalize Marketing Events and Boost ROI
Event Planning Business

Event marketing is costly but offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with the people who are your market.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
How to Leverage Live Marketing With Social Media Before, During and After Events
Events

Some large brands are pioneering marketing strategies blending social media with traditional events. The synergy is powerful while the cost is remarkably manageable.
Kelly Springs-Kelley | 5 min read
Bonnaroo's Founder on Hosting a Blockbuster Bash
Marketing

Rick Farman, the co-founder of Superfly Presents, the company behind music festival Bonnaroo, offers advice about successful events.
Andrea Huspeni | 6 min read
10 Must-Have Tech Tools for Producing Better Live Events
Technology

Apps, ideas and resources that can inject new life into your next live meeting, conference or trade show.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg
Wining and Dining to Grow Your Business and Brand
Marketing

How to create memorable events that entertain, impress and retain clients and customers.
Eddie Osterland | 5 min read