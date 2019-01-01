My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eventbrite

Facebook Is Getting Ready to Roll Out New Events Features
Facebook

Facebook Is Getting Ready to Roll Out New Events Features

The social network wants be your all-in-one event calendar.
Nicole Lee | 6 min read
5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie

5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie

Everybody begins as an outsider. The connections you need are just outside your comfort zone.
Geoff Mcqueen | 5 min read
Mastering the Juggling Act: 4 Successful Moms in Tech

Mastering the Juggling Act: 4 Successful Moms in Tech

A Mother's Day hat tip to some incredibly inspiring women in tech busy breaking down the gender barrier and raising kids at the same time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
Eventbrite: $1 Billion in Tickets and Counting

Eventbrite: $1 Billion in Tickets and Counting

The event organization platform tickets everything from local cooking classes to stops on the Vans Warped Tour. The secret to its success? Tapping into the zeitgeist.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read