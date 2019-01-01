My Queue

Events

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship
Branding
Branding

How Brands Can Work With Festival Sponsorship

Festivals and sponsors collaborate with each other to create events that help bring communities together.
Alice Goldstein | 7 min read
5 Secrets to Scaling Successful Events

5 Secrets to Scaling Successful Events

Ryan Long's vision for City Summit & Gala was 16 years in the making.
Eric 'ERock' Christopher | 7 min read
How Individual Motivational Guest Speakers Can Educate You in 2019

How Individual Motivational Guest Speakers Can Educate You in 2019

If you want your next event to be amazing and unforgettable, consider booking these speakers.
Serenity Gibbons | 8 min read
How to Tap Into Community and Drive Engagement With Live Experiences

How to Tap Into Community and Drive Engagement With Live Experiences

Live experiences a are great way to positively grow your brand image.
Kyle Michaud | 5 min read
Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a big idea (naturally) about the events business.
Dan Bova | 5 min read

Lady Gaga Taught Me These 4 Secrets to Building a Successful Brand
Branding
Branding

Lady Gaga Taught Me These 4 Secrets to Building a Successful Brand

The international star taught me a lot about being a savvy business owner.
Giovanni Marsico | 6 min read
Watch Now: Entrepreneur Live! Event Streaming Here
Entrepreneur LIVE!
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Watch Now: Entrepreneur Live! Event Streaming Here

Keynote speakers Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova join an incredible group of influencers and innovators.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Finding the Right Idea Is Like Falling in Love, According to This Entrepreneur
Real Entrepreneurs
Real Entrepreneurs

Finding the Right Idea Is Like Falling in Love, According to This Entrepreneur

The CEO and co-founder of ticket disruptor SquadUP talks about finding that elusive product-market fit.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Don't Just Do the Work. 'Share' the Work -- With the World.
Blogging
Blogging

Don't Just Do the Work. 'Share' the Work -- With the World.

You're not Amazon, so you probably can't afford to host a global contest. But there's plenty you can do to share as a daily practice.
Dustin White | 8 min read
3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge
Events
Events

3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge

Elite entrepreneurs are flocking to non-traditional events to build deep relationships with others at the top of their game.
The Oracles | 9 min read
How I Built a 2,500-Person Event on a Shoestring Budget
Events
Events

How I Built a 2,500-Person Event on a Shoestring Budget

It's possible to create a great event without a lot of money.
Stephanie Roulic | 6 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Events
Events

Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event
Events
Events

How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event

Try to find a way to set your particular event apart.
Salma Jafri | 2 min read
How to Create Special Events People Will Love
Events
Events

How to Create Special Events People Will Love

Having a vision for the event you throw is equally as important as having the right vendors.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
Why Diversity Onstage Really Matters -- and What You Can Do About It

Why Diversity Onstage Really Matters -- and What You Can Do About It

Representation onstage matters because impact does not end on stage.
Monica H. Kang | 7 min read