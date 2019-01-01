My Queue

Everyday Edisons

The Reality TV Show that Wants Your Offscreen Ideas Too
Starting a Business

'Everyday Edisons' producer Edison Nation has major connections and can help you bring your idea to market.
Carol Tice
Are You Ready to Pitch Your Product to Investors?

Inventors and entrepreneurs made their case on the debut episode of PBS's "Everyday Edisons" new season, but not all of them seemed quite ready to do so.
Carol Tice
One Way to Get a Product into Big Chains

Could this new contest from the folks at 'Everyday Edisons' help you get your product on the shelves of big box stores?
Carol Tice