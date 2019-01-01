My Queue

ewallet

Constant Fortification of Security to Shield Digital Payments Comprehensively
Digital Payments

India envisions to go 100per cent paperless when it comes to digital payments and securing these payments will only help to spring the vision come to life
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
Samsung Takes Fight To Apple With Mobile Wallet Strategy

SAMSUNG-APPLE-Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy
5 min read
MobiKwik raises $50M from Japan' GMO in Series C Investments

The eWallet company has raised another round from investors
Rustam Singh | 1 min read
Flipkart buys PhonePe Hoping to Rival Paytm & Snapdeal

Flipkart is trying yet another digital wallet solution - here's how it will affect you
Rustam Singh | 2 min read
From Paanwalas to Franchises, Here's How Offline Payments Are Bridging the Gaps

Offline payments are enabling the smallest mom & pop shops as well as giant franchises to share a cashless payment portal
Rustam Singh | 4 min read