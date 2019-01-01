My Queue

13 Prison Slang Terms You Should Use With Co-Workers
You thought prison slang was reserved for hardened convicts and characters of 'Orange is the New Black'?
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The Many Pros and Fewer-Than-Expected Cons of Hiring Ex-Cons

Ex-cons are generally at least as likely as everybody else to be good employees and much more likely to be loyal to their employer.
Tammy Cohen & Marco Piovesan | 7 min read
Ex-Convicts Make the Best Entrepreneurs. Here Are 3 Reasons Why.

Think about it: They're expert bootstrappers, comfortable with unknown situations and likely to have a healthy disregard for 'the rules.'
Andrew Medal | 6 min read