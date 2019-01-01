There are no Videos in your queue.
ex-convicts
Company Culture
You thought prison slang was reserved for hardened convicts and characters of 'Orange is the New Black'?
Ex-cons are generally at least as likely as everybody else to be good employees and much more likely to be loyal to their employer.
Think about it: They're expert bootstrappers, comfortable with unknown situations and likely to have a healthy disregard for 'the rules.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
