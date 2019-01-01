My Queue

excellence

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is
Personal Improvement

These 2 Questions Will Help You Recognize When 'Good Enough' Really Is

Confident people strive for excellence. Insecure people fixate on perfection.
AmyK Hutchens | 8 min read
3 Ways Over-Delivering Value Gives Entrepreneurs an Advantage

3 Ways Over-Delivering Value Gives Entrepreneurs an Advantage

Go over and above for the people you serve, and you will enjoy the benefits of an abundant relationship.
Glenn Llopis | 5 min read
10 Quotes to Help You Not Suck and Be Awesome, According to an Awesomeness Expert

10 Quotes to Help You Not Suck and Be Awesome, According to an Awesomeness Expert

Nick Riggle's new book is a roadmap to achieving awesomeness.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility

7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility

In today's business culture where success is a team effort, it's more important than ever to strive for excellence.
Alan Zimmerman | 7 min read
5 Ways a Culture of Excellence Boosts Your Bottom Line

5 Ways a Culture of Excellence Boosts Your Bottom Line

For your company to thrive, every employee from the top down has to aim for perfection.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read