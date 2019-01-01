My Queue

Executive Compensation

CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise
CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise

Media appearances can have a positive effect on companies -- and their leaders.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
CEO Tim Cook Was the Lowest Paid Top Executive at Apple in 2015

CEO Tim Cook Was the Lowest Paid Top Executive at Apple in 2015

Apple had a good year for the most part under Cook, but the company hit a rough patch towards the end of 2015.
Reuters | 2 min read
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data

CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data

Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Why I Changed My CEO Salary to $1 a Year

Why I Changed My CEO Salary to $1 a Year

When our goal is to add value to the marketplace and our fellow man, our lifestyle will change and wealth tends to follow our efforts.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read
3 Toxic Character Flaws That Cause CEOs to Fail

3 Toxic Character Flaws That Cause CEOs to Fail

The dizzying heights of power cause some people to lose track of right and wrong.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read

The One Question Successful Business Owners Always Ask Themselves
Leadership Qualities

The One Question Successful Business Owners Always Ask Themselves

Learn this essential way to focus your efforts for the management challenges ahead.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Can the Academic Entrepreneur Save the Ivory Tower?
Colleges

Can the Academic Entrepreneur Save the Ivory Tower?

Higher education could be rebranded as startups' best friend and assist students in mastering business skills.
Isaiah Hankel | 5 min read
Tell Us: How Much is Too Much for a CEO to Make?
Finance

Tell Us: How Much is Too Much for a CEO to Make?

Switzerland overwhelmingly voted down a measure that would have capped executive pay at 12 times the salary of the lowest-paid employee.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
If BlackBerry's New CEO Is Fired, He Walks With $6 Million
Technology

If BlackBerry's New CEO Is Fired, He Walks With $6 Million

The floundering Canadian tech company has set up John Chen with a mostly stock-based compensation package, but cash if he is terminated.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Because Twitter Isn't a Bank, Big Pay Packages Are OK
Technology

Because Twitter Isn't a Bank, Big Pay Packages Are OK

All equal pay fights are created equal, but some are more equal than others.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
How Much Should Business Owners Get Paid?
Finance

How Much Should Business Owners Get Paid?

Last year, big-company CEOs were paid an average of 343 times what their workers made. How does that number make you feel?
Carol Tice