Executive Compensation
Television
Media appearances can have a positive effect on companies -- and their leaders.
Apple had a good year for the most part under Cook, but the company hit a rough patch towards the end of 2015.
Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
When our goal is to add value to the marketplace and our fellow man, our lifestyle will change and wealth tends to follow our efforts.
The dizzying heights of power cause some people to lose track of right and wrong.
Leadership Qualities
Learn this essential way to focus your efforts for the management challenges ahead.
Colleges
Higher education could be rebranded as startups' best friend and assist students in mastering business skills.
Finance
Switzerland overwhelmingly voted down a measure that would have capped executive pay at 12 times the salary of the lowest-paid employee.
Technology
The floundering Canadian tech company has set up John Chen with a mostly stock-based compensation package, but cash if he is terminated.
Technology
All equal pay fights are created equal, but some are more equal than others.
Finance
Last year, big-company CEOs were paid an average of 343 times what their workers made. How does that number make you feel?
