Executive shakeup

Amazon Now Has 3 CEOs
Amazon

Amazon Now Has 3 CEOs

You know Jeff Bezos. Now meet the others.
Jonathan Vanian | 2 min read
Jack Dorsey Is Back for Good as Twitter's CEO

Jack Dorsey Is Back for Good as Twitter's CEO

Dorsey is also the founder and CEO of mobile-payments company Square.
Reuters | 3 min read
Net-A-Porter's Founder and Executive Chairman Abruptly Resigns

Net-A-Porter's Founder and Executive Chairman Abruptly Resigns

The move comes just as the online fashion group completes its merger with Yoox.
Reuters | 3 min read
Twitter Could Announce a New CEO Today

Twitter Could Announce a New CEO Today

Twitter co-founder and interim CEO Jack Dorsey is on the shortlist.
Victor Luckerson | 1 min read
Bonobos CEO Abruptly Steps Down After 3 Months on the Job

Bonobos CEO Abruptly Steps Down After 3 Months on the Job

Fran Della Badia is out. Andy Dunn, co-founder and chairman, is back in.
Richard Feloni | 3 min read

More From This Topic

5 Things You Didn't Know About Tinder's Sean Rad
Entrepreneurs

5 Things You Didn't Know About Tinder's Sean Rad

Meet the man who turned online dating into a game of swipes.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Dick Costolo Out as CEO of Twitter
Leadership

Dick Costolo Out as CEO of Twitter

Co-founder Jack Dorsey will temporarily replace him as the company searches for a new chief executive.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO
Executive shakeup

Déjà Vu: Zynga Founder Returns as CEO

Mark Pincus, who stepped down as CEO of the gaming company in 2013, is reclaiming the title.
Ari Levy | 4 min read