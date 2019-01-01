My Queue

Executive Team

10 Ways You Hurt Yourself When You Won't be a Team Player
Team-Building

Consider the feelings of others on the team. They want to accomplish the same things as you.
John Boitnott | 8 min read
Amazon Now Has 3 CEOs

You know Jeff Bezos. Now meet the others.
Jonathan Vanian | 2 min read
7 Assumptions Salespeople Should Never Make

Buying behavior continues to change at warp speed. Here are seven things not to do.
John Holland | 10 min read
Finding the Right Second-in-Command Is the Biggest Decision An Entrepreneur Will Make

Canadian military leaders need what they call their 2iC, or deputy, to be a better version of themselves. So do you.
Dave Maney | 5 min read
Look Closely at These 4 M's Before Investing in a Startup

Nobody knows better than venture investors the challenges facing a new company. Take a hard look at the prospects for success before placing your bet.
George Deeb | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Add Senior Management to Your Startup Without Losing Your First Team
startup hiring

Don't be in a hurry to hire at the top. Proceed methodically when you do.
Matt Straz | 3 min read
How CFOs Have Evolved From Bookkeeping Into Corporate Leaders
Executive Recruiter

Chief financial officers increasingly are the executives charged with setting the stage for growth.
David DeWolf | 6 min read
6 Things You Must Do 36 Months Before Your IPO
IPOs

If you wait till the last minute, the public offering will disrupt your business. And if that happens, what's the point?
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read