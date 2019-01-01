My Queue

Exercise

8 Daily Rituals That Keep You Laser Focused
Focus

8 Daily Rituals That Keep You Laser Focused

Doing one thing at a time is how everything gets done.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
8 Ways to Avoid the 'Bad Health' Burden of Business Trips

8 Ways to Avoid the 'Bad Health' Burden of Business Trips

Business travelers tend to engage in unhealthy habits and get sick more often than others. Here's how to break the cycle.
Kimberly Zhang | 6 min read
10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

10 Ways to Stay Healthy While Running a Company

It won't matter how good your numbers are if you let your health go bad.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Exercise Officially Makes You Happier Than Money, According to Yale and Oxford Research

Exercise Officially Makes You Happier Than Money, According to Yale and Oxford Research

The team also noticed that certain sports that involve socializing can have more of a positive effect on your mental health than others.
Ruqayyah Moynihan | 3 min read
Gamify Your Life and Become Massively Successful

Gamify Your Life and Become Massively Successful

The best way to achieve big goals is to reward yourself for progress each step of the way.
Deep Patel | 7 min read

More From This Topic

25 Best Habits to Have in Life
Habits

25 Best Habits to Have in Life

If you are committed to happiness and success, work these into your daily routine.
R.L. Adams | 15+ min read
5 Essential Morning Habits for the Modern Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

5 Essential Morning Habits for the Modern Entrepreneur

Be intentional.
Tanner Simkins | 4 min read
8 Self-Care Tips From Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs
Lifestyle

8 Self-Care Tips From Wildly Successful Entrepreneurs

Self-care is the key to good health and well-being.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How to Fit Self-Care Into Your Crazy Busy Entrepreneurial Days
Health and Wellness

How to Fit Self-Care Into Your Crazy Busy Entrepreneurial Days

Doing a little systematically is vastly better than doing nothing chronically.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
5 Steps to Making This Your Best Year Ever
Entrepreneurs

5 Steps to Making This Your Best Year Ever

Celebrate your victories, big and small.
Ben Simkin | 11 min read
#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World
Franchise 500

#7 on the Franchise 500: Planet Fitness Plans to Dominate the Fitness World

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list has learned exactly what its customers want -- and how to deliver.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
The 10-Minute Morning Routine That Will Clear Your Mind
Morning Routines

The 10-Minute Morning Routine That Will Clear Your Mind

How you spend your first waking minutes can benefit you all day long.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Why Rest Is the Secret to Entrepreneurial Success
Success Strategies

Why Rest Is the Secret to Entrepreneurial Success

The surprising power of downtime: Here's why the most successful founders work the least.
Aytekin Tank | 9 min read
These 5 Stress-Relieving Strategies Work for Even the Busiest Entrepreneurs
Stress Management

These 5 Stress-Relieving Strategies Work for Even the Busiest Entrepreneurs

A few minutes focused on reducing stress pays dividends all day.
Derek Doepker | 5 min read
10 Keys to a Healthier Lifestyle in 2019
Health and Wellness

10 Keys to a Healthier Lifestyle in 2019

A little more sleep and exercise with a little more fruits and vegetables is a very good start to better health.
Deep Patel | 8 min read

Exercise is a major part of today’s society, bringing in billions of dollars per year and has evolved from basic gyms to cult-like niche classes. Exercise has many proven physical and mental health benefits which some companies have integrated into their culture by providing their employees with on-site gym access. 