Exit Strategy

3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business
Selling a Business

3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business

Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale

Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale

The journey from founder to investor is a time where all of your hard work and dedication can bear fruit.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
4 Tips for a Happy Exit From the Company You Founded and Love

4 Tips for a Happy Exit From the Company You Founded and Love

Selling your startup is something to celebrate. Complaining dishonors the awesomeness of the journey.
Simon Cohen | 7 min read
3 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make Setting Up Their Exit

3 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make Setting Up Their Exit

Business owners commonly wait far too long to get the professional help needed to make the best of what they have built.
Ken Dunn | 3 min read
Follow These 8 Steps for Your Next Job After a Startup

Follow These 8 Steps for Your Next Job After a Startup

The challenge for these entrepreneurs is to know when to exit, and how to do it smoothly.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read

More From This Topic

My Post-Acquisition Report Card
Exit Strategy

My Post-Acquisition Report Card

Planning your exit through a merger or acquisition takes a lot of study and preparation. Do your homework.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
How to Make a Lucrative Business Exit From 5 Entrepreneurs Who've Done It
Exit Strategies

How to Make a Lucrative Business Exit From 5 Entrepreneurs Who've Done It

Long before you are ready to sell is the right time to begin getting the business ready to sell.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
The High Costs of Your Exit Strategy
Exit Strategies

The High Costs of Your Exit Strategy

Whether it's a divorce or an M&A transaction, divesting can have lasting effects
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
The 6 Types of Buyers for Your Business
Selling a Business

The 6 Types of Buyers for Your Business

Educating yourself on each buyer type is one of the first steps in beginning to plan the sale of your company.
Peter Lehrman | 6 min read
Why You Need an Exit Strategy for Your Business
Exit Strategies

Why You Need an Exit Strategy for Your Business

It turns out, without a detailed exit strategy, I have been working harder, not smarter, with no real plan for the end.
Deborah Mitchell | 4 min read
Reduce These 9 Startup Risks for a Better Shot at Investor Funding
Investors

Reduce These 9 Startup Risks for a Better Shot at Investor Funding

Entrepreneurs can build leverage during negotiations by addressing these common causes of funders' anxieties.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Nonprofits, and Businesses, Can Be Self-Sustaining. Just Think 100 Years Ahead.
Sustainability

Nonprofits, and Businesses, Can Be Self-Sustaining. Just Think 100 Years Ahead.

"Everything seems possible in a 100 years, so it's both useful and important to focus the big vision," says the head of a digital agency.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
5 Things Business Owners Should Keep in Mind With Succession Planning
Selling a Business

5 Things Business Owners Should Keep in Mind With Succession Planning

Being properly prepared puts the company leader in the best vantage point even if a sale is not immediately on the horizon.
Michelle Brennan Hall | 4 min read
First Steps: Writing the Executive Summary of Your Business Plan
Business Plans

First Steps: Writing the Executive Summary of Your Business Plan

This quick guide offers tips that will help you create the executive summary for your business plan.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
3 Reasons I Decided to Leave the Company I Co-Founded
Exit Strategies

3 Reasons I Decided to Leave the Company I Co-Founded

One entrepreneur explains how he came to the difficult decision to step away and leave the company he loves and helped to build.
Scott Dudelson | 5 min read

An exit strategy is a person’s planned exit from a business, including succession planning. An exit strategy can be the result of different scenarios, such as a merger, a sale to another owner or closure. Whatever the case, as a business owner, exit planning should include audited financial statements for (at least) the last two years and a clean balance sheet.

As a business owner, planning an exit strategy is a deliberation of questions such as:

  1. How do you see yourself transition out of your business?

  2. How much income do you need to leave with?  

  3. And what sort of exit method do you envision? Downshifting yourself to consultant? Growing the business to sell it? Grooming an heir to take your place?

Some related articles are “Five Smart Exit Strategies“ and “A Mindset Tune-Up for a Profitable Exit Strategy.“