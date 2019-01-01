My Queue

Exito negocios

Estas son las 10 cosas que debes hacer para tener éxito en 2019
Vida emprendedora

Estas son las 10 cosas que debes hacer para tener éxito en 2019

Para este año fíjate metas realistas que no sólo lleven tu negocio al éxito, sino que ayuden a tu crecimiento personal y profesional.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read
4 consejos para tener mente positiva el próximo año

4 consejos para tener mente positiva el próximo año

Al delinear tus metas para el 2019, piensa en ellas de manera optimista. Te ayudará a lograrlas y ser más creativo.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
5 principios para ponerte en el camino del éxito

5 principios para ponerte en el camino del éxito

Para triunfar debes seguir tus talentos, enfocarte en metas realmente valiosas y sobre todo, ser persistente y trabajar duro.
Adam Toren | 4 min read