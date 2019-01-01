My Queue

Expectations

Expectations

6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable
6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable

Few people enjoy confrontation, and nobody likes the few who do, but it's your job to speak up for the good of the company.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

Sarah Landrum | 6 min read
5 Ways Leaders Can Make Their Teams Happier and Healthier Without Spending Much

5 Ways Leaders Can Make Their Teams Happier and Healthier Without Spending Much

Employees who enjoy coming to work are naturally much more invested in the wellbeing of the company than employees who don't.
Jody B. Miller | 6 min read
3 Ways Over-Delivering Value Gives Entrepreneurs an Advantage

3 Ways Over-Delivering Value Gives Entrepreneurs an Advantage

Go over and above for the people you serve, and you will enjoy the benefits of an abundant relationship.
Glenn Llopis | 5 min read
This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works

This Is How I Manage Freelance Workers and Why It Works

Building long-term but flexible relationships assures you the talent you need, when you need it, at price you can afford.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read

What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World
What Big Companies Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial World

Thinking more like an entrepreneur is an important factor that will help large companies succeed.
Rob Biederman | 6 min read
The Biggest Challenge to Starting a Business Is Not Having a Job Description
The Biggest Challenge to Starting a Business Is Not Having a Job Description

As a founder, you might handle everything from sales to making sure the bathroom is fully stocked.
BizCast | 1 min read
How Amazon Aligns Employee Experience and Business Results
How Amazon Aligns Employee Experience and Business Results

Managing expectations is as important for the employees you recruit as it is for the customers you woo.
Tracy Maylett | 6 min read
Why 'Fake It Till You Make It' Is Useless Advice
Why 'Fake It Till You Make It' Is Useless Advice

Reframe this tired cliche to genuinely boost your confidence.
Thomas Edwards, Jr. | 6 min read
What Clark Griswold's 'Christmas Vacation' Teaches Us About the Employee Experience
What Clark Griswold's 'Christmas Vacation' Teaches Us About the Employee Experience

The Christmas comedy classic brilliantly reveals the consequences of failing to meet the unspoken, but not unreasonable, expectations employees have.
Matthew Wride | 6 min read
Trust and the Unbalanced Employee Experience
Trust and the Unbalanced Employee Experience

Nurturing and growing trust should be a fundamental component of your employee experience.
Matthew Wride | 6 min read
Great Leaders Do More Than Manage Expectations, They Align Them
Great Leaders Do More Than Manage Expectations, They Align Them

Managing expectations produces employee satisfaction. Aligning expectations produces loyalty.
Matthew Wride | 6 min read
6 Features of Entrepreneurship We Tend to Over-Exaggerate
6 Features of Entrepreneurship We Tend to Over-Exaggerate

If you're entering an entrepreneurial path, keep your expectations -- good and bad -- in check, regardless of what you hear.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Are You Letting Your Business Get in the Way of Your Love Life?
Are You Letting Your Business Get in the Way of Your Love Life?

Trained to believe the myth of company-building martyr, entrepreneurs put up false barriers to successful relationships.
Heather Gray | 6 min read
Exceeding Client Expectations Just Leads to Really Entitled Clients
Exceeding Client Expectations Just Leads to Really Entitled Clients

The best way to "manage expectations'' is to honestly tell your customer what you will deliver, when, at what cost, then do it.
William Bauer | 4 min read