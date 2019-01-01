My Queue

Expedia

Uber

The former Expedia CEO has got a lot on his plate.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Expedia Posts Surprise Profit as Acquisitions Pay Off

Last year, Exedia bought rivals Orbitz Worldwide Inc. for $1.3 billion and Travelocity for $280 million.
Reuters | 2 min read
How a Love of Travel Took This Man From Drummer to Franchisee

Through Expedia CruiseShipCenters, franchisee Jon Harvill is helping others to experience his passion for new places.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Expedia to Buy Airbnb Competitor HomeAway in $3.9 Billion Deal

This is the largest acquisition in Expedia's history.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Expedia Wants to Help Small Businesses Save on Travel Costs

The online travel agency wants to offer small businesses the same perks that larger companies get.
Elaine Glusac | 2 min read

Expedia Acquires Travelocity in $280 Million Deal
Acquisitions

Consolidation in the online booking industry continues.
Reuters | 2 min read
First It Was Rap Genius. Is Google Punishing Expedia Now, Too?
Marketing

The big travel site isn't appearing as high in relevant search results as it has in the recent past. Questionable SEO tactics could be to blame.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read