Will the Union Budget 2018 Address the Growth Concerns of IT Industry in India
Union Budget 2018-19

Will the Union Budget 2018 Address the Growth Concerns of IT Industry in India

It is expected that Nifty will deliver returns somewhere in the range of 10 -15% by the end of December 2018 due to the immense support by the global IT industry
Sumit Peer | 3 min read
Long and Short of the Growth Reforms

Long and Short of the Growth Reforms

There has been an increase in government expenditure over the past few quarters which has contributed to economic growth
Anis Chakravarty | 4 min read
#7 Best Tips for First-time Entrepreneurs

#7 Best Tips for First-time Entrepreneurs

Validate your idea, in a speedy fashion and test it in stormy waters through real-time trials with end-users
Shantanu Singh Chauhan | 4 min read
#5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Control Cost And Keep It At The Lowest

#5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Control Cost And Keep It At The Lowest

'Start with a home office concept till you generate some revenue to set up a separate office'
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Educating Youngsters On Need To Save

Educating Youngsters On Need To Save

The growing consumerism leaves very less in the hands of the bread winner
Subramanyam S | 4 min read

More From This Topic

#5 Cardinal Truths To Keep In Mind Before Hiring
Employee Recruitment

#5 Cardinal Truths To Keep In Mind Before Hiring

David K. William's article in the Forbes Magazine pegs the cost of one bad hire at anywhere between $25 and $50,000.
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read