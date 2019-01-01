My Queue

I Tried Sheryl Sandberg's 'Spiral-Notebook' Productivity Hack for 30 Days. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.
Productivity

I Tried Sheryl Sandberg's 'Spiral-Notebook' Productivity Hack for 30 Days. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.

When in over your head, ask yourself "What would Sheryl do?"
Carolyn Sun | 12 min read
Listen Up: Queen of Retail Talks Trends for 2017

Listen Up: Queen of Retail Talks Trends for 2017

Bricks-and-clicks strategies will matter even more as millennials drive experiential-marketing campaigns and entrepreneurs test new waters with pop-up shops.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
How Do You Measure the Impact of an Experience?

How Do You Measure the Impact of an Experience?

Experiential marketing campaigns are designed to engage consumers so they become part of the show. What comes next could be anybody's guess.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Boardroom blues? Try experiential learning

Boardroom blues? Try experiential learning

In almost 95% of the cases, the attendees of an ELP develop a higher sense of gratitude and appreciation towards their employer
Pranav Kukreti | 3 min read