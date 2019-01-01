My Queue

Experimental marketing strategies

Experimental marketing strategies

Experiential marketing campaigns are designed to engage consumers so they become part of the show. What comes next could be anybody's guess.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh

HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read
7 Reasons to Stop Writing Cold Emails and Throw an Event Instead

It's hard to build trust and intimacy over the phone or email. Why not change things up and instead get up close and personal?
Bill Carmody | 6 min read
Data-Driven Marketing in 2016: Bigger, Faster, Better

Where is big data headed? Five predictions from a marketing CEO those company integrates big data to help brands grow.
David Steinberg | 6 min read
5 Lessons Learned From Bud Light's 'Up for Whatever' and Always' 'Like a Girl' Campaigns

Here's how to use fun interaction and deep emotional connection like these companies did with their wildly successful experimental marketing attempts.
David Saef | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Creating Insight-Driven Experiences to Build Brands
Experimental marketing strategies

What does your audience really want? That's what you need to find out.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 4 min read
How to Experiment With Marketing Without Ruining Your Business
Marketing Strategies

This is not your grandmother's marketing world. Here are tips for how you can engage the potentially awesome techniques of modern marketing.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
How Growth Hacking Is Redefining Marketing
Growth Hacking

More than just the latest buzz term, growth hacking is a way of thinking about marketing that focuses on quickly finding and leveraging the most effective techniques.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Build a Strong Brand With More Friendly Interactions, Less Marketing
Branding

Customers are skeptical of the marketing they don't ignore entirely but people trust their own experience. Make if friendly and they love your brand.
Cory Sistrunk | 4 min read
Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.
Productivity

An economic experiment set to be held in Sweden's second largest city, Gothenburg, will see the hours of an average workday slashed in hopes of enhancing productivity.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Experimental Marketing May Be For You
Starting a Business

Here's how a startup tested the social media waters and won sales.
Diana Ransom