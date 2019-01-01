My Queue

experimentation

Keep Your Day Job but Everyone Needs a Side Project
experimentation

Keep Your Day Job but Everyone Needs a Side Project

An exciting, intriguing experiment brewing behind the scenes just might evolve into your life's work.
Aytekin Tank | 13 min read
Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership

Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership

A garden is an ecosystem and so is your business. Designing, experimenting and prioritizing lead to a bountiful harvest.
Chris Comparato | 5 min read
Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)

Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)

Early experimentation separates viable products from ones that looked better on paper. Here are four signs that you should bail.
Rudy Mutter | 5 min read
IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free

IBM Just Made a Powerful Research Tool Available to Everyone for Free

A new quantum computing project is available to play with online.
Jonathan Vanian | 4 min read
Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind

Maximizing the Potential of a Creative Mind

A young entrepreneur explores the messy process of experimentation.
Natalie Bounassar | 6 min read