Experiments

Market Research

How I Built a Company the Lean Way -- by Using the Scientific Method

Starting a company is one of the most irrational acts you can do as a human being. That's why employing hypotheses and experimentation is crucial.
Joe Kinsella | 7 min read
Keep Your Day Job but Everyone Needs a Side Project

An exciting, intriguing experiment brewing behind the scenes just might evolve into your life's work.
Aytekin Tank | 13 min read
7 Ways to Cultivate Your Inner Hacker

Lazy people spot the shortcuts, tricks and hacks workaholics power right past.
Sam McRoberts | 4 min read
Don't Be Boring: 3 Tips to Trying New Marketing Techniques

If you want to maintain a connection with your customers, you have to constantly adapt along with them.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Going From Failure to Failure Without Loss of Enthusiasm

Success, thus defined, stands on the very shoulders of such unhappy experiences as loss and quitting, failure and striking out. Dig it.
Phil La Duke | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Economics

Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation

As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
Robots

Video: Would You Follow a Robot Into a Fire? These Students Did.

A study from the Georgia Tech Research Institute shows that humans will obey a robot's directions in an emergency situation, even if the machine had previously made mistakes.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Experiments

This Entrepreneur Launched 52 Businesses in One Year. Here's How He Survived.

Though it ravaged personal relationships, New Orleans-based Colin Grussing says the endeavor has been the most fulfilling experience of his professional life.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Lean Startups

10 Experiments to Test Your Startup Hypothesis

When it comes to using the 'lean startup' model, you need to run experiments to ensure your hypotheses are correct.
David Teten | 5 min read
Innovation

Get Your Innovation Mojo Back With These 8 Tips

Let's face it: most big companies are bad at innovating.
Bismarck Lepe | 4 min read
Market Research

How Entrepreneurs Can Benefit From Frugal Experiments

Startups can snatch success from the jaws of failure by doing research on a shoestring.
Peter S. Cohan | 4 min read