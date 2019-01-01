My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Expert Speak

5 Things you Should be Doing to Scale your Startup
Expert Speak

5 Things you Should be Doing to Scale your Startup

Some people are simply more productive in the morning or evening. the traditional nine to five structure simply doesn't suit everyone
Manav Garg | 4 min read
How to Smartly Raise Funds in North America

How to Smartly Raise Funds in North America

Unlike casting a wide net on your potential market, you'll need to definitely narrow down the list of probable investors
Ray Walia | 4 min read
Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader

Ethos Behind Rendering GenNext Leader

Indian family businesses will let the biggest opportunities pass them by if they fail to create next-gen leaders, tapping the demographic dividend within family businesses.
Dr. Tulsi Jayakumar | 4 min read
5 Rules to Make it Big

5 Rules to Make it Big

I left a secure job to join HCL, then refused stability at HCL to start PCL, growing with every winning and losing bet.
Bikram Dasgupta | 4 min read
This Pharma Expert Shares Why You Have To Do Things Differently To Succeed

This Pharma Expert Shares Why You Have To Do Things Differently To Succeed

Through the years of struggle I realized taking risk as an entrepreneur is very essential.
Habil Khorakiwala | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Design Wise Thinking Works in Favour of a Company?
Expert Speak

How Design Wise Thinking Works in Favour of a Company?

Design thinking or disciplined thinking brings focus when strategizing, which in many cases are rare.
Prasad Ajgaonkar | 3 min read
How Investor and Investor-cum-mentor are Totally Different
Expert Speak

How Investor and Investor-cum-mentor are Totally Different

"The two roles of investor and investor-cum-mentor are usually dovetailed because your interests are aligned with the entrepreneur's"
Sanjeev Bikhchandani | 3 min read
#6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Sajjan Jindal
Expert Speak

#6 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Sajjan Jindal

If the Jindal Scion is your inspiration, check out who inspired him
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
What is Missing in Indian Startup Ecosystem?
Expert Speak

What is Missing in Indian Startup Ecosystem?

Millions of young Indians are throwing away the securities of a job and starting up and an entire ecosystem is very supportive
K. Vaitheeswaran | 5 min read
Why do Some Companies Grow Consistently While Others Struggle
Expert Speak

Why do Some Companies Grow Consistently While Others Struggle

Sustained growth, while boring, is very desirable by management, employees, and suppliers
Rajeev Agarwal | 4 min read
A Sports Pro's Guide to Entrepreneurship
Expert Speak

A Sports Pro's Guide to Entrepreneurship

Sports is dramatic, real and most importantly unscripted, which makes it inspirational
Anita and Harsha Bhogle | 4 min read
I&B Code 2016 gives Distressed SMEs a Survival Lifeline
Expert Speak

I&B Code 2016 gives Distressed SMEs a Survival Lifeline

The I&B Code has emerged as the much-needed shield between the small entrepreneurs and business failures
Manoj K Singh | 4 min read
How to Make Leadership Buy into Change
Expert Speak

How to Make Leadership Buy into Change

For me, the challenge was not two companies coming together but two cultures coming together.
Jagdish Mitra | 4 min read
How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives
Expert Speak

How Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality is Transforming Lives

As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
Rajeev Banduni | 4 min read
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria's #4 Valuable Tips to Budding Entrepreneurs
Tips

DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria's #4 Valuable Tips to Budding Entrepreneurs

'I became an entrepreneur to control and direct my own destiny.'
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read