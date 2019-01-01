There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Expert Speak
Expert Speak
Some people are simply more productive in the morning or evening. the traditional nine to five structure simply doesn't suit everyone
Unlike casting a wide net on your potential market, you'll need to definitely narrow down the list of probable investors
Indian family businesses will let the biggest opportunities pass them by if they fail to create next-gen leaders, tapping the demographic dividend within family businesses.
I left a secure job to join HCL, then refused stability at HCL to start PCL, growing with every winning and losing bet.
Through the years of struggle I realized taking risk as an entrepreneur is very essential.
More From This Topic
Expert Speak
Design thinking or disciplined thinking brings focus when strategizing, which in many cases are rare.
Expert Speak
"The two roles of investor and investor-cum-mentor are usually dovetailed because your interests are aligned with the entrepreneur's"
Expert Speak
If the Jindal Scion is your inspiration, check out who inspired him
Expert Speak
Millions of young Indians are throwing away the securities of a job and starting up and an entire ecosystem is very supportive
Expert Speak
Sustained growth, while boring, is very desirable by management, employees, and suppliers
Expert Speak
Sports is dramatic, real and most importantly unscripted, which makes it inspirational
Expert Speak
The I&B Code has emerged as the much-needed shield between the small entrepreneurs and business failures
Expert Speak
For me, the challenge was not two companies coming together but two cultures coming together.
Expert Speak
As companies aggressively work on making these technologies more mainstream, our perception of the functionality of industries ranging from defence to gaming awaits a massive transformation
Tips
'I became an entrepreneur to control and direct my own destiny.'
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?