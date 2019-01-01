My Queue

Stick With the Basics to Quickly Establish Your Authority as a New Entrepreneur
Project Grow

Stick With the Basics to Quickly Establish Your Authority as a New Entrepreneur

An expert doesn't know everything about everything, just everything about what they claim is their expertise.
Maleeka T. Hollaway | 5 min read
How to Leverage Your Skills to Start a Side Business

How to Leverage Your Skills to Start a Side Business

Start a service-based business with knowledge you have acquired over the years.
Abdo Riani | 6 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth

How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth

It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing

10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing

You don't have to know more than anybody else in the world, just more than the reporter and the audience.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read

How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing
Project Grow

How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing

Recognize knowledge gaps, then use that as a guide.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters
Project Grow

8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters

With the rise of online learning, there's no shortage of classes you can take that offer you a certification in a particular trade, skill or software program.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It
Project Grow

Why Jargon Is Bad for Your Business -- and How To Eliminate It

A growing movement of experts are stepping up to help businesspeople speak like, well, people.
Jon Marcus | 14 min read
10 Steps to Become an Industry Expert in the Next 12 Months
Project Grow

10 Steps to Become an Industry Expert in the Next 12 Months

It takes focus and common sense.
Kedma Ough | 5 min read
4 Ways to Grow a Personal Brand Worth Millions
Project Grow

4 Ways to Grow a Personal Brand Worth Millions

Your brand is the single most valuable asset you have.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
How to Form a 'Mastermind' by Sharing Ideas
Project Grow

How to Form a 'Mastermind' by Sharing Ideas

To improve your business, learn from those around you.
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 2 min read
3 Things Besides Money You Need to Start a Successful Business
Project Grow

3 Things Besides Money You Need to Start a Successful Business

Knowledge and expertise, embodied in a strategic plan, properly executed, can make all the difference for your startup.
Anthony Tumbiolo | 5 min read
Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?
Project Grow

Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?

You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key
Project Grow

When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key

Put the brakes on offering company vehicles to employees until you've considered these three areas.
Christopher Hann | 1 min read
Is This Your Year to Speak -- and Get Paid?
Project Grow

Is This Your Year to Speak -- and Get Paid?

Follow these three tips to transform yourself from passive audience member to authoritative professional speaker.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read