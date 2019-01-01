My Queue

The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant
Project Grow

The 5 Words You Don't Want To Hear From Your Accountant

The last thing you want to hear is "hey, that's a great idea!" from the one person who's supposed to be giving you the great ideas.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
How to Transition From Working Practitioner to Industry Expert

How to Transition From Working Practitioner to Industry Expert

David Bach left Morgan Stanley to pursue being a personal finance expert -- but it didn't happen overnight.
Kelsey Humphreys | 9 min read
Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Women Entrepreneur's New Mentor Platform Will Help You Find Success in Business and Life

Women Entrepreneur has an innovative service that allows you to speak directly to experts on how to succeed in business, life and your career.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Emerging Tech and the Fake Experts Who Inevitably Emerge With It

Emerging Tech and the Fake Experts Who Inevitably Emerge With It

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, VR, whatever the latest thing is, it always arrives with self-proclaimed experts who, for a fee, will explain it to you.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
How to Position Yourself as an Expert Even If Nobody Has Heard of You

How to Position Yourself as an Expert Even If Nobody Has Heard of You

You don't need fancy credentials to prove you're worth hiring.
Joel Erway | 4 min read

More From This Topic

10 Personal Branding Experts to Follow This Year
Project Grow

10 Personal Branding Experts to Follow This Year

Building your personal brand is a great way to help your business stand out.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
The Words From Steve Jobs That Drive This Founder
Project Grow

The Words From Steve Jobs That Drive This Founder

Kellee Johnson, founder of The Ballast Group, chats about the importance of surrounding yourself with experts to build your business.
BizCast | 1 min read
How to Become an Expert in Your Industry
Project Grow

How to Become an Expert in Your Industry

Although it's good to know a little about a lot of things, it's better to know a lot about one thing.
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice
Project Grow

Best-Selling Author Tim Ferriss Doles Out Business Advice

We asked our Twitter followers: What business conundrums are you facing? Then we sent them to the author of The 4-Hour Workweek.
Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein | 4 min read
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
Project Grow

Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

There are nine categories of problems, and office space isn't one of them.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Position Yourself as an Authority, and Watch Business Boom
Project Grow

Position Yourself as an Authority, and Watch Business Boom

It is a pre-requisite in business these days that the founder, CEO or principal must become an authority in their industry.
Ken Dunn | 5 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Content Marketing Shine
Project Grow

3 Ways to Make Your Content Marketing Shine

When potential customers decide on a different service, they forget about you. It's time to win them back with effective content marketing.
Kelsey Meyer | 4 min read
When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key
Project Grow

When Providing Company Vehicles, Addressing These Legal Issues Is Key

Put the brakes on offering company vehicles to employees until you've considered these three areas.
Christopher Hann | 1 min read
Insta-Zen: New App Connects You With a Coach or Therapist Over Live Video
Project Grow

Insta-Zen: New App Connects You With a Coach or Therapist Over Live Video

Everbliss joins other startups that hook users up with professionals almost instantly.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
This Startup Aims to Save Brands From Marketing Disasters
Project Grow

This Startup Aims to Save Brands From Marketing Disasters

Springleap, which won a recent Techstars pitch night, aims to provides companies with actionable advice from its paid network of marketing and advertising professionals. As it struggles to gain traction, its founder looks forward to a new seed round.
Laura Entis | 8 min read