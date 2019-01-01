My Queue

Expo cafe

Adéntrate al negocio del café, el chocolate y la gastronomía
Noticias

Adéntrate al negocio del café, el chocolate y la gastronomía

Toma nota de nuevas ideas para entrarle al negocio y vender más con un restaurante, cafetería, pastelería o catering en Expo Café, Expo Chocolate y Cacao y Gourmet Show.
Franck Velázquez | 4 min read
Martha Maldonado en Expo Café 2011

Martha Maldonado en Expo Café 2011

La directora de Wistva International Commerce habla de cómo emprender siendo proveedor en la industria cafetalera.
SoyEntrepreneur
Marcos Gottfried en Expo Café 2011

Marcos Gottfried en Expo Café 2011

El director de Expo Café te dice porqué abrir una cafetería y las claves para tener éxito en este competido y redituable sector.
SoyEntrepreneur
Alfredo Cordero en Expo Café 2011

Alfredo Cordero en Expo Café 2011

El organizador de la catación de café de este evento platica sobre cómo elegir los mejores productos para iniciar una cafetería.
SoyEntrepreneur