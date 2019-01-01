My Queue

Extreme weather

'When the Clock Strikes 12': What Your Business Can Do to Adapt to Climate Change
Climate Change

Are you a 'hero' leader? If so, what is your company doing about the potential catastrophe threatening our planet?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
Major U.S. Study Says Unchecked Climate Change Will Shrink the Economy Significantly

President Trump insists climate change isn't happening, but the U.S. government says it is and it's very bad.
Peter Page | 5 min read
Blizzard, You Say? These 5 Companies Used the Social-Media Hype to Their Advantage.

With the snow storm come and gone, here's how some big brands capitalized on the weather.
Benjamin Snyder | 1 min read
Snow Way! Surprising Facts About Winter Storms (Infographic)

As the first blizzard of the year begins, settle in with some cocoa and check out these stats.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
The Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity Open to Entrepreneurs

Think on a big scale. Developing solutions to environmental challenges and teaming up with big players can secure a profit for startups.
Andrew Winston | 5 min read