Extrovertido

Estrategias de networking para romper el hielo
Networking

Estrategias de networking para romper el hielo

Si eres introvertido y te preocupa tener una lista de contactos amplia, toma en cuenta estos consejos para que tu personalidad brille.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
6 armas secretas para emprendedores tímidos

6 armas secretas para emprendedores tímidos

Ser introvertido no es una debilidad. Te compartimos algunos tips para impulsar tu negocio y sacarle el mayor provecho a tus fortalezas.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Cómo comunicarte aunque no te guste

Cómo comunicarte aunque no te guste

Es bueno ser extrovertido al vender una idea, pero los introvertidos que explotan sus fortalezas no están muy lejos del éxito.
Murray Newlands | 3 min read