The Best Jobs for Introverts and Extroverts
The Best Jobs for Introverts and Extroverts

Here are the best career options for introverts and extroverts, according to a career expert.
Glassdoor | 4 min read
This Extreme Extrovert Started a Multimillion-Dollar Wellness Snack Company After Her Stint in the Peace Corps Was Cut Short

This Extreme Extrovert Started a Multimillion-Dollar Wellness Snack Company After Her Stint in the Peace Corps Was Cut Short

Lisa Curtis was introduced to the healthful moringa plant after volunteering to work in Africa. Her company recently raised $6 million.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
The Sales Superpowers of Introverts

The Sales Superpowers of Introverts

Time to rethink everything you believe about succeeding at sales.
Matthew Pollard | 7 min read
How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales

How, Even As an Introvert, I Still Learned to Close Sales

A follow-up email and a smile on your face -- even one that your prospect can't see -- can help nail that sale.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You

3 Ways to Make Memorable Small Talk That Gets People Interested In Working With You

The easiest way to be intriguing is listen closely after you've asked someone to tell you about themself.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read

How to Keep Introverted Employees From Quietly Leaving Your Company -- in Droves
How to Keep Introverted Employees From Quietly Leaving Your Company -- in Droves

A Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test could determine the mix of introverts and extroverts at your company -- helping you to help everyone thrive.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Do Extroverts Have an Advantage in Entrepreneurship?
Do Extroverts Have an Advantage in Entrepreneurship?

No worries: With practice, you can train yourself to master habits and approaches that help those on "the other side" run their businesses.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read