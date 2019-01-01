My Queue

Why Exxon's Lower Profit is Bad for Taxpayers
Finance

While some lawmakers are quick to join in the chorus of complaints about 'Big Oil', it's companies like Exxon that send the bags of cash to Washington for Congress to squander, writes Ray Hennessey.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read