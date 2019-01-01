My Queue

Eye contact

How to Be a More Likable and Charismatic Leader
Ready For Anything

How to Be a More Likable and Charismatic Leader

Charisma is a set of social skills that can be learned and improved upon.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want

5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want

Use these tips to elicit the reactions you really want during those critical interviews or meetings where perception is everything.
Alexa Fischer | 5 min read
The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
The Way We Respond to Being Stared at May Reveal How Much Power We Think We Have

When someone looks you square in the eye, is your first instinct to look away or meet their gaze?

When someone looks you square in the eye, is your first instinct to look away or meet their gaze?
Lindsay Dodgson | 4 min read
3 Strategies for Navigating Messy Office Politics

3 Strategies for Navigating Messy Office Politics

Politics is simply the process, done well or poorly, of divvying up whatever there is too little of for everybody to have all they want.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read

Blame and Credit: How to Encourage Fairness and Accountability Under Pressure
Ready For Anything

Unsure how to stop the blame game or start an honest discussion? We're here to help.

Unsure how to stop the blame game or start an honest discussion? We're here to help.
Gael O'Brien | 4 min read
Communicating Confidently Can Help You Reach Your Goals
Communication Strategies

Here are six tips to achieve your objectives both at home and at work.

Here are six tips to achieve your objectives both at home and at work.
Arthur Joseph | 3 min read
No Matter What You're Selling, This Strategy Should Do the Trick
Sales

No Matter What You're Selling, This Strategy Should Do the Trick

Selling has very little to do with what you sell and everything to do with how you sell yourself.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar
Far Out Tech

Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

Finger-prick glucose tests could soon be a pain of the past. The two mega companies have joined forces to make biosensor-packed smart lenses a reality for diabetes patients.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking
Networking

The 3 Deadly Sins of Networking

Avoid these three lethal blunders when meeting and interacting with potential new clients.
Tom Borg | 2 min read
Would Your Product Sell Better If Your Packaging Looked Customers In the Eye?
Packaging

Would Your Product Sell Better If Your Packaging Looked Customers In the Eye?

A new study suggests that making eye contact with the characters or people on a cereal box increases trust and connection with the brand.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read