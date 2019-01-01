There are no Videos in your queue.
FAA
Drones
It turns out the FAA isn't actually allowed to have a drone registry, so the agency is offering to refund your money and expunge your data from the record.
Ostensibly enacted to improve safety, the requirement that recreational drone pilots register their craft with the FAA is nevertheless unlawful, a court ruled.
The FAA's new Part 107 rule goes into effect, easing regulations for commercial operators of unmanned aircraft systems.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday it is proposing $130,000 in civil fines against the ecommerce giant for two new violations of shipping products.
The use of drones for deliveries from companies such as Amazon and Alphabet, however, will require separate regulation.
More From This Topic
Amazon
The penalty is the largest fine the FAA has proposed imposing on Amazon, which the agency said has had a series of at least 24 hazardous materials violations in recent years.
Technology
Most will be used for industrial inspection and real estate photography, it expects.
Drones
FAA chief Michael Huerta says new rules and tools for drones are being developed faster than skeptics thought possible.
Drones
Authorization to fly over people would be vital to the kind of package delivery services envisioned by Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.
Drones
The FAA has warned drone owners that 'deadly force' may be used if they violate a 32-mile no-fly zone around Levi's Stadium this Sunday.
Weekly News Roundup
Plus -- Netflix shows viewers how to build and knit electronic socks that could detect when you've dozed off during a movie.
Drones
If you get an unmanned aircraft system in your stocking this year, the FAA wants to know about it.
Drones
Amazon's drone-delivery service may be a little fanciful, but it looks as if another company is working to make something similar to it a reality.
Delivery
The e-retailing giant says local communities should not be allowed to regulate unmanned aerial systems authorized by federal aviation regulators.
Weekly News Roundup
Learn about the latest on commercial drone rules and game-changing moves from Facebook and Samsung.
