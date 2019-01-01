My Queue

face-to-face meetings

Account-Based Marketing and Inside Sales Are a Match Made in Heaven
Marketing Strategies

Account-Based Marketing and Inside Sales Are a Match Made in Heaven

Proliferating digital comms platforms have made 'inside sales,' or remote sales, the prime mover in B2B and tech sales. Whatever your company's sector, it's expected to eclipse traditional sales by 2020.
Parth Misra | 6 min read
Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face

Steve Jobs Invented the iPhone But Warned It Was No Substitute for Networking Face-to-Face

Science is repeatedly confirming what Jobs knew intuitively -- people need to be in a room together to really accomplish great things.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read