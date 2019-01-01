My Queue

facebook insights

Así es como Facebook le ayuda a crecer a tu negocio
Digital 2017

En entrevista Ann Mack, directora de insights marketing de Facebook, a escala global, explica cómo encuentran insights de los consumidores y cómo ocuparlos en una estrategia para crecer tu negocio.
Yanin Alfaro | 4 min read