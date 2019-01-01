My Queue

Facebook Timeline

From Under the Hoodie: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg

Five execs weigh in on what moves made the Facebook founder so successful.
Tom Taulli | 4 min read
Facebook Wrong in Refusing to Pay Helpful Hacker

A hacker who found a flaw in Facebook reported it to the company but was ignored. When he finally got the company's attention by posting directly on Mark Zuckerberg's wall, he was punished for it.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
4 Tips for Using Facebook's Redesigned News Feed

The new design focuses on larger images and emphasizing content from friends and brands people like.
Rick Mulready | 3 min read
How to Promote Your Business with Customized Facebook Timeline Apps

Consider these tips when creating strategic one-off pages to bolster your online marketing efforts.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
Facebook Timeline and Business Pages, Perfect Together

Facebook's Timeline becomes mandatory for all Pages tomorrow. Here's how to use the format to your best advantage.
Mikal E. Belicove

How Facebook's 'Offers' and 'Reach Generator' Can Deliver More for Less
Latest ad offerings from Facebook allow your business to extend its reach. Here are some highlights.
Mikal E. Belicove
What You Need to Know About Facebook's Business Page Facelift
Timeline has finally arrived for business and brand Pages. But will your company benefit from the changes?
Mikal E. Belicove | 5 min read
A User's Guide to Facebook's New Timeline Feature
Facebook's Timeline isn't ready for business yet, but getting used to maneuvering it personally will save you lots of time later. Here's how to get started.
Mikal E. Belicove | 6 min read